RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 108,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.38.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $165.15 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 0.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

