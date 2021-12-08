Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 632 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 5,274 shares of company stock worth $241,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

