Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $139.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day moving average of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

