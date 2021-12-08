Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 93 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD stock opened at $320.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 99.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.41 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.38.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.80.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

