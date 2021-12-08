C Russell Trenary III Buys 25,000 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) CEO C Russell Trenary III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
About Outlook Therapeutics
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.
