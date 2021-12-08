C Russell Trenary III Buys 25,000 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) CEO C Russell Trenary III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

