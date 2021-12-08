Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

DCI stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.