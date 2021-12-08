Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 185 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

CNXC stock opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.07. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $191.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,049,620 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

