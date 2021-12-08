Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Purchases 400 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 1.78. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Appian by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Appian by 12.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Appian by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Appian by 38.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Appian by 59.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

