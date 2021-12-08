Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPS. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

