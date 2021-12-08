Fifth Third Bancorp Has $169,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 150.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,025,438 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.54) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.