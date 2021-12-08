NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 43.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,912,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 341,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,093,000 after acquiring an additional 312,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 477,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,638,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,393,000 after acquiring an additional 925,470 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

GSIE opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.