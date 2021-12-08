NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 138 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 15.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 11.5% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 45,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.69 and a 200-day moving average of $275.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

