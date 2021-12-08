Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.21

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.21 and last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 44324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.27.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,618,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

