Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,763,340.60 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,763,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 3rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $231,188.99.
NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.