Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,763,340.60 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,763,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $231,188.99.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

