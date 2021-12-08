Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $540.00

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.16) and last traded at GBX 538.32 ($7.14), with a volume of 54356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 537 ($7.12).

The company has a market capitalization of £943.74 million and a PE ratio of 5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 514.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 506.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.08. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £31,620 ($41,930.78).

About Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

