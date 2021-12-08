Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin Sells 8,240 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total value of $23,343,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Sergey Brin sold 7,214 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,951.55, for a total value of $21,292,481.70.

On Monday, November 8th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total value of $41,483,526.31.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total value of $38,266,161.92.

On Monday, October 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total value of $38,865,310.92.

On Thursday, September 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70.

GOOG stock opened at $2,960.73 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,871.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,744.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 117,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

