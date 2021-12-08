Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) CFO John W. Garratt Sells 29,412 Shares

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE DG opened at $224.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.06 and its 200-day moving average is $220.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.