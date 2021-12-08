Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 2,652 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50.

On Friday, September 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,051.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $998.15 and its 200 day moving average is $791.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 340.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $768.57.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

