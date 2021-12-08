PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Up to $48.03

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.03, but opened at $50.07. PDC Energy shares last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 8,560 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.32 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PDC Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PDC Energy by 44.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $477,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 239,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $3,958,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.