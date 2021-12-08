Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 21,096 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $1,552,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $542,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $1,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $437,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,942 shares of company stock worth $18,952,755. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $139.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.50. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.