Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

OM opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $64,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,134,712 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

