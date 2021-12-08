Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) versus Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Head to Head Analysis

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mirati Therapeutics and Molecular Templates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics N/A -39.99% -35.36% Molecular Templates -417.71% -117.50% -46.38%

Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Templates has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Molecular Templates shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Molecular Templates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mirati Therapeutics and Molecular Templates’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics $13.40 million 531.69 -$357.94 million ($9.53) -14.43 Molecular Templates $18.84 million 12.49 -$104.92 million ($1.90) -2.20

Molecular Templates has higher revenue and earnings than Mirati Therapeutics. Mirati Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molecular Templates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mirati Therapeutics and Molecular Templates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics 0 3 9 0 2.75 Molecular Templates 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $211.40, suggesting a potential upside of 53.75%. Molecular Templates has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 215.79%. Given Molecular Templates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Molecular Templates is more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics.

Summary

Molecular Templates beats Mirati Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E. Poma, Jean Gariépy, and Leigh Revers in 2000 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

