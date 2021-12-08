Reviewing Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) & Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Sono-Tek 15.26% 11.92% 8.23%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.88%. Given Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Sono-Tek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Sono-Tek $14.83 million 8.34 $1.12 million $0.15 53.07

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

