Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Amundi purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,006,000. FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 791,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

