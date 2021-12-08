Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COUP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.64.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $162.41 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.17.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 49.7% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,238,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

