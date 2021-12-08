Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 159,891 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,466,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159,891 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 759,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 539.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 682,703 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 460,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 743,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 412,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $172.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

