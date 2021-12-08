Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,216 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.43% of Cantaloupe worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $24,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.23 million, a P/E ratio of -182.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

