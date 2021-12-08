Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $673.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.45 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

