Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $400.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

