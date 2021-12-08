Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $493,000 Stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOUT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 81.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 80,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 21,360.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.30. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.