Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 246 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 745,567 shares of company stock worth $253,650,801. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. FBN Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

NYSE SNOW opened at $363.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of -142.45 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.38 and its 200 day moving average is $297.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

