Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $166.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.40 and a 12-month high of $168.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.29.

