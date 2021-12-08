Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,656 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.63 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

