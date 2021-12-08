Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after buying an additional 3,923,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,051 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,617,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $5.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

