Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $637,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of DD stock opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.