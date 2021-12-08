Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOLT shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of BOLT opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $178.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

