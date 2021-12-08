Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBCF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

