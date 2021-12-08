Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 464 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.