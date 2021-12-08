Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $98,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

