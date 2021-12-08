AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $29,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $672.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $675.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

