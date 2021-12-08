AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 834 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 958.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 31,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 95,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

HEFA stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

