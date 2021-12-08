NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $2,688,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $1,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 59.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

