Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,651 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

BPOP opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $87.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

