AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 30.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of GPC opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

