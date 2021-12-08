Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 925 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Western Union by 289.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 274,532 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Union by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298,893 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth about $1,566,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Shares of WU stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

