Michael W. Katz Buys 1,800 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $17,388.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ORGO opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.72. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.