Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 895 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KREF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KREF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

KREF stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.