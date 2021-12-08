AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,005 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Nikola were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nikola by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 290,984 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nikola by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nikola by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.69. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $44,262,124.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $17,473,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,933,859 shares of company stock valued at $101,197,134 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKLA. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

