AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 8,315 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,632.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

