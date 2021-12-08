AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

Shares of NOW opened at $663.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.61, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $659.82 and a 200 day moving average of $604.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

